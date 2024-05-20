Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

AXON stock opened at $288.79 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.