Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

