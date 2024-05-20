Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $142.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

