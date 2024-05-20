Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.