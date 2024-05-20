Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,273 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

