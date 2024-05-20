Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $60.96 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

