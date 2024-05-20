Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.