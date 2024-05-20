Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

