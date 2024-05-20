Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 140 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

ANSYS stock opened at $327.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.