Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NVR by 26.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 592.1% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,750.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,201.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

