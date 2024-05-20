Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 175 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

