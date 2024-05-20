Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 301 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CDW were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.07.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

