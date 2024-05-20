Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 308 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after buying an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.30 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

