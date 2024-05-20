Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,148 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

