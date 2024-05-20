Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 570 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $215.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

