Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 637 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHM opened at $120.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

