Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 761 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after buying an additional 389,431 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

