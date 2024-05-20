Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 779 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

