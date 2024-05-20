Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 902 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

