KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $740.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $720.00 to $740.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $661.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.