Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.17.

TSE KEY opened at C$36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$36.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

