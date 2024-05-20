Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $157.30 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

