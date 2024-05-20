Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KRC opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

