King Wealth Management Group Buys 2,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 225,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $176.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

