Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KC stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

