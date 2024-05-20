Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KC stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
