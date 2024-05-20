Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

