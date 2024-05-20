Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $390.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

