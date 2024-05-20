Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 338.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.