KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KULR opened at 0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 1.10.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 101,208.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,629,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,218,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

