Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,498,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

