Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Leonardo DRS worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 75.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

