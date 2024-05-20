Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

