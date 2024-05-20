Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,360,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,603 shares of company stock worth $62,994,825 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.