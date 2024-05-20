Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.61.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.