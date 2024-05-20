Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.1 %

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$16.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.