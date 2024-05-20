Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

