Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

LOAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE LOAR opened at $51.53 on Monday. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $54.32.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

