Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Loar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LOAR opened at $51.53 on Monday. Loar has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

