Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

LOAR opened at $51.53 on Monday. Loar has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

