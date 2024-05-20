Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
