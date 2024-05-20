Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) recently:

5/7/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 748.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,554,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

