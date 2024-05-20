Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) recently:
- 5/7/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LBPH opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
