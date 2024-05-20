Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $334.95 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.