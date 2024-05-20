Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.29.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.