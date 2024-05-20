Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MCBC stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 47.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 284.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

