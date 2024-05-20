Magazine Luiza Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th (OTC:MGLUY)

Shares of Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Magazine Luiza Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTC:MGLUY opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Magazine Luiza has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

