Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

MGY stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

