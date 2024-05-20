Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $170.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

