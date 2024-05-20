Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.46%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

