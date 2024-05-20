Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $252.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $190.41 and a one year high of $253.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

