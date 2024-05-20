Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $218,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $399.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

