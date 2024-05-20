Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,527 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after buying an additional 205,105 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 329,045 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

